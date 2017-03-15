Military Aircraft Crash Kills Three Airmen in Clovis

By Julie Thompson
|
Mar 15, 12:40 PM

Three airmen with the 318th Special Operations Squadron have died after a plane from Cannon Air Force Base crashed into an open field on Tuesday evening. The U-28A military aircraft went down during a training exercise around 6:50pm just east of the Clovis Municipal Airport and caused a fire that was extinguished by first responders shortly after the crash.

Installation Commander, Col. Ben Maitre:

Names of the airmen will not be released until 24 hours after next of kin have been notified and the cause of the accident is still under investigation.

