Track and Tennis Registration Open through Kids Inc

If you have a child looking forward to being apart of tennis or track, registration is now open through Kids, Incorporated. Track is available to kids aged 4 through 6th grade and tennis is available for kids in kindergarten through 6th grade. This year there is an advanced option available in the tennis program for those who want to learn more and engage in more match play. Both track and tennis seasons start in April.
Tennis-
4 Week Program
Saturdays starting April 1st
Sessions held at Amarillo National Tennis Center (5000 S Bell St)
Kindergarten through 6th grade
Player Fee: $35
Rackets and equipment provided
Track-
Season starts April 8th
Player Fee: $40
Children age 4- 6th grade
You can sign up by visiting their website, www.kidsinc.org, or call 376-5936.