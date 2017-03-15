Track and Tennis Registration Open through Kids Inc

If you have a child looking forward to being apart of tennis or track, registration is now open through Kids, Incorporated. Track is available to kids aged 4 through 6th grade and tennis is available for kids in kindergarten through 6th grade. This year there is an advanced option available in the tennis program for those who want to learn more and engage in more match play. Both track and tennis seasons start in April.

Tennis-

4 Week Program

Saturdays starting April 1st

Sessions held at Amarillo National Tennis Center (5000 S Bell St)

Kindergarten through 6th grade

Player Fee: $35

Rackets and equipment provided

Track-

Season starts April 8th

Player Fee: $40

Children age 4- 6th grade

You can sign up by visiting their website, www.kidsinc.org, or call 376-5936.