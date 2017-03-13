Amarillo Fire Department to Begin Annual Hydrant Maintenance

This week the Amarillo Fire Department will begin work on their annual fire hydrant maintenance throughout Amarillo. Crews will work from 8am to 5pm until the maintenance it’s estimated completion date of April 1st. Through this work, crews are able to verify proper operation of the hydrants for fire department use and, without the flushing process, corrosion and sediment deposits could eventually degrade the water quality. When the AFD is working in your neighborhood, you may experience some slight discoloration or small particles of sediment in your water. While it’s not harmful, the AFD advises you fully open your cold water faucets in your kitchen and bathrooms to flush the water out of your plumbing lines. Your water should run clear within a few minutes. If it doesn’t, you should contact the city’s Water Department at 378-6824.