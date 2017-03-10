Road Work to Shut Down Lanes Next Week

There are a couple of new road closures for the week of March 13th that you need to be aware of. Beginning Monday, repairs will be made to Hillside Road between Bell and Coulter streets, as the pavement there has deteriorated to the point that it’s caused potholes and wide cracks in the road. So, expect various closures there between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. as work crews move along. Those repairs are scheduled for completion by Friday, March 24th.

Also beginning Monday, due to work on a city funded drainage utility rehabilitation project, the two westbound lanes of Tee Anchor Boulevard will be detoured into one of the eastbound lanes between Southeast 12th Avenue and Bivins Street. Two-way traffic will be maintained there with a single lane in both directions. That project is expected to take two weeks and should be completed by Monday, March 27th.

As always, the City of Amarillo would like to thank motorists in advance for their patience as these repairs are completed.