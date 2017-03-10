Motorcyclist drags deputy; flees scene

Authorities in Potter County are looking for a man who fled after dragging a deputy during a traffic stop. It began around 6:00 Thursday evening when the deputy clocked a man on a motorcycle going 117 miles per hour near Cherry and Broadway. They caught up to him in the 6500-block of north Eastern where he appeared to be stopping. Sheriff Brian Thomas tells what happened when they approached him.

That audio is courtesy of our media partner Newschannel 10. The suspect is described a white male wearing a black full face helmet, a gray shirt with red and white stripes on the short sleeves, blue jeans and bright blue sneakers. He also appeared to have sleeve tattoos on both arms. He was riding a red “crotch rocket” motorcycle with a clear windshield. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.