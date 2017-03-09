Reporting Cattle Losses

With the wildfires raging across our area, cattle losses are expected to be significant. But we do not have any estimates yet on total head lost. It’s still a little too early for that, especially with some fires still active. But Danny Nusser of Texas A&M AgriLife says, when the time comes, producers should report their losses to their local county Extension office to help officials get a good count. Danny also says livestock producers need to make sure they contact the Farm Service Agency within thirty days of the time their cattle losses occurred.

Meanwhile, AgriLife has opened a third supply point for producers who need help with feed and hay and fencing materials. In addition to the locations in Lipscomb and Pampa that we reported on previously, there is also one now in Canadian. If you would like to make a donation or need assistance, here is contact information for the Extension agents who are coordinating those efforts:

J.R. Sprague in Lipscomb County at (806) 862-4601 (office) or (806) 202-5288 (cell)

Mike Jeffcoat in Gray County at (806) 669-8033 (office) or (580) 467-0753 (cell)

Andy Holloway in Hemphill County at (806) 323-9114 (office) or (325) 668-0466 (cell

Danny Nusser says the response from people wanting to help has been tremendous, and in fact, managing the abundance of generosity could pose a challenge…