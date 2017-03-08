Nowitzki Surpasses 30-Thousand Career Points

Mavericks star and future Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki is reaching another milestone. Nowitzki connected on his patented fadeaway jumper with 10:58 left in the second quarter against the Lakers to become the sixth player in NBA history to reach 30-thousand career points. He talked about the amazing night after the game. Needing 20 points entering the night to hit the milestone, Nowitzki scored 18 points in the first quarter alone well above his season average of 13.6. The 38-year-old German veteran then shot a baseline jumper over the Lakers’ Larry Nance Jr. just 1:02 into the second quarter to settle on 30,000.

Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki says he’s excited to reach this milestone.

Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle says it was very special to watch Dirk Nowitzki reach this milestone.

He joins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain. Nowitzki finished the game with 25 points and 11 rebounds, including an 18-point outburst in the first quarter.