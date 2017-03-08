03/08 Sports with Tyler Williams

Dallas Mavericks

irk Nowitzki is the newest member of the NBA’s 30-thousand-point club as the Mavericks beat the Lakers 122-111 in Dallas. He scored 25 points to become just the sixth player in league history to surpass that milestone. Seth Curry added 18 points for the Mavs, who have won five of their last six games.

Oklahoma City Thunder

A career-high 58 points from Russell Westbrook wasn’t enough for the Thunder in a 126-121 loss to the Trail Blazers. Westbrook also had nine assists for OKC, which has dropped four in-a-row.

Houston Rockets

The Rockets look to bounce back tonight when they host the Utah Jazz at the Toyota Center. Houston is coming off a 112-110 loss in San Antonio on Monday. The Rockets remain third in the West at 44-and-20. The Jazz are fourth at 40-and-24.

Dallas Stars

The Stars are back home to take on the Ottawa Senators tonight. They will then head back out on a four-game road trip starting Sunday in San Jose. The Stars have won five of seven to improve to 27-29-and-10.

Texas Rangers

A throwing error by Jared Hoying in the top of the ninth inning allowed the go-ahead run to score as the Rockies beat the Rangers 3-2 in Surprise. Mike Napoli slugged his first home run of the spring for Texas, which is just 2-and-9 on the spring. The Rangers have today off.

Houston Astros

Following a day off, the Astros are back in action today taking on a New York Mets split-squad in West Palm Beach. Charlie Morton will make his second start of the spring for the Astros.

NCAA Men’s Basketball

Conference tournaments are tipping off around the country. In the Big 12, eighth-seeded TCU faces Oklahoma and number-seven Texas Tech meets 10th-seeded Texas tonight in Kansas City. Third-seeded Baylor battles Kansas State tomorrow. SMU is the top seed in the AAC and won’t play until Friday. The Aggies are the 10th seed in the SEC and face Vanderbilt tomorrow in Nashville. ouston is the third seed in the AAC and won’t play until Friday. Rice earned the five-seed in the Conference USA tourney and plays Southern Miss today in Birmingham.

NFL Free Agency Negotiations

NFL free agency is underway as teams can now negotiate contracts with unrestricted free agents. Players and teams can’t officially sign contracts until tomorrow afternoon. Top free agents for the Cowboys include guard Ronald Leary, safety Barry Church, and cornerback Brandon Carr. Top free agents for the Texans include cornerback A.J. Bouye, outside linebacker John Simon and tight end Ryan Griffin.