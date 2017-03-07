Amarillo Moves Forward in With Economic Development Strategic Plan

By Julie Thompson
|
Mar 7, 9:04 PM

The Amarillo City Council heard a presentation from consultants in community development Tuesday night, brought in to help build a vision for the community in the coming years. They are reaching out to residents to give them ideas. We spoke to Senior Consultant of Avalanche, Tony DeLisi, about their goals.

The group will host a public meeting on March 30th in the Grand Plaza and have already set up a website to gather input. You can go online to AlignAmarillo.com to learn how you can contribute your ideas.

