City’s Animal Management and Welfare to Host Public Meetings on Proposed Ordinance Changes

Amarillo’s team at Animal Management and Welfare wants your input on proposed amendments to the city municipal code that deals with Animals and Fowl. Both will be held in public libraries, where the staff will give presentations on the six proposed changes.

You have two chances to attend meetings:

Monday, March 6

7 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Amarillo Public Library, North Branch, 1500 N.E. 24th Ave.

12 (Noon) – 1 p.m.

Amarillo Downtown Public Library, Downtown Branch, 413 E. 4th Ave.

The city’s Animal Management and Welfare Board has unanimously approved the proposed ordinance amendments and have received letters of support from local community organizations, including the Amarillo Bi-City-County Health District and the Amarillo-Panhandle-Humane Society Board of Directors.