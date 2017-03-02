Local Organization to Host Fly Fishing Excursions to Cancer Survivors

A local organization is reaching out to cancer survivors in a unique way. 24 Hours in the Canyon Cancer Survivorship Center was recently awarded a grant from Cabela’s Outdoor Fund, and they intend to use that money to host quarterly fly fishing outings for cancer survivors to River Falls. The first outing is this Saturday, March 4th, and will cater specifically to men.

We spoke to Director of Operations, Ryan Parnell, and asked why they’re beginning with the boys.

“We believe the great outdoors is an essential part of healing and wellness,” Parnell said. “We believe we can help promote a lifetime love of a sport that can have a lasting impact.”

He added that they are working with a group of local experts to help teach their survivors, and since these outings are quarterly, they will soon cater to women as well.

Survivors do not need any previous experience or equipment as lunch and all materials will be provided and the entire excursion is free of charge.

Interested men should call 331-2400 to RSVP.