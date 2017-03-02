Amarillo Felon Could Get 10 years for Illegal Guns

An Amarillo man could get 10 years in prison and a $250,00 fine for illegally possessing a firearm. 43-year-old Pat Jarrett Helton plead guilty in a federal court on Wednesday and a sentencing date has been set for June. A federal search warrant was executed at Helton’s home in Mobeetie, Texas where officials recovered 91 firearms and substantial quantities of ammunition. The search turned up a shotgun and semi-automatic rifle with illegal barrels, three firearms that were stolen, and at least four large-ammunition semiautomatic firearms.

Helton was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison back in 2003 for an unregistered firearm.

As part of Helton’s plea bargain, he waived his rights to other seized items, including several trailers and cars, among them a 1992 Lamborghini Diablo, and over $24,000 in currency. Several agencies investigated the case, including the FBI, Texas Department of Public Safety and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.