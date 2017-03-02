NFL Salary Cap set at $167 million

The NFL salary cap is set at 167-million-dollars for the 2017 season. That’s a 12-million-dollar increase from last year. It marks the fourth straight season with a jump of at least 10-million. The first salary cap in 1994 was just 34.6-million-dollars. The Cleveland Browns have the most cap space at over 102-million. San Francisco is next with nearly 77-million available. The Dallas Cowboys have the least amount of cap space at just over 3.3-million-dollars.. The Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans are among the teams with the most cap space when free agency begins March 9.

Cleveland $102.352, San Francisco $76.97, Jacksonville $70.98, Tampa Bay $66.14, Tennessee $61.39, New England $59.67, Indianapolis $53.24, Chicago $51.37, Oakland $42.93, Denver $42.06, Cincinnati $42.0, Miami $41.05, Green Bay $40.0, Minnesota $37.95, Carolina $36.59, L.A. Rams $36.39, Washington $34.48, Detroit $31.8, New Orleans $27.35, N.Y. Jets $26.28, Seattle $25.93, Pittsburgh $23.62, Houston $23.4, Buffalo $18.19, Atlanta $17.87, Arizona $17.07, Baltimore $13.81, N.Y. Giants $13.28, Kansas City $9.59, Philadelphia $8.69, L.A. Chargers $5.19, Dallas $3.31.