Mobile Adult Immunization Clinic Offers Cheap Shots on Thursday

The City of Amarillo’s Public Health Department is providing adult immunizations on Thursday, February 23rd, offering one shot for $5 or $10 for two or more. The clinic will set up at 1306 Amarillo Boulevard East from 1pm to 3pm. While supplies last, vaccines are available include Pneumococcal (pneumonia), MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella), Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, and whooping cough), Varicella (chickenpox), Flu, Td (tetanus and diphtheria), HPV (human papillomavirus), Meningitis, Hepatitis A and B, and Twinrix (Hep A/B combo). Walk-ins are welcome and no appointment is necessary. Adults with Medicaid, no insurance or those under-insured are eligible to participate. You are asked to bring a current immunization record if available.