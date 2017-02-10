Weekly Lane Closure Report: February 13th – 19th

On Wednesday, Feb. 15, the left and center lanes on Interstate 40 eastbound will be closed at the interchange for bridge joint repair and some minor patching on and between the bridges at Arthur, Ross and Nelson streets. This closure will require traffic traveling northbound on Interstate 27 exiting to go I-40 eastbound to be detoured west to Crockett Street. The I-40 eastbound exit ramp from I-27 northbound will be closed during the day from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The frontage roads on I-40 eastbound and westbound will be closed for patching from Ross Street to Pullman Road. Various lanes will be closed at the intersections while crews proceed. All closures will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Efforts will be made to have the lanes open before 5 p.m. each day to relieve congestion at and around those areas.

Expect various lane closures throughout the week on I-40 westbound at the Pullman and Lakeside overpasses for core drilling.

Temporary pothole repair may be necessary along both I-40 and I-27 depending on weather. Pothole repair operations will be moving very slow and may stop at various locations and will move to various lanes to perform any temporary pothole repair that winter weather may cause. Drivers are asked to please stay alert and give all moving operations plenty of room to perform pothole repair.

Ongoing Projects:

I-40 Bridge Replacement (Soncy/Loop 335)

Eastbound traffic traveling over Soncy Road on I-40 has shifted to the north, limiting traffic to one lane in each direction while bridge construction takes place for the next several months.

I-40 Bridge Repair (Ross/Arthur)

The left lane of the I-40 westbound frontage road will be closed from Quarter Horse Drive to Arthur Street.

The eastbound and westbound inside lanes of I-40 will be closed from I-27 to Grand Street.

The outside lane of the I-40 eastbound frontage road will be closed in the area of Osage Street.

Downtown Connector (I-40 & I-27 Interchange)

The left lane of the northbound I-27 frontage road is closed just north of the 26 th Avenue exit for widening construction and other improvements.

Avenue exit for widening construction and other improvements. The ramp from 26 th Avenue onto I-27 northbound also is closed.

Avenue onto I-27 northbound also is closed. Ongoing closure of the I-27 southbound frontage road (left lane) and the center and right lane of I-27 south at the interchange as work continues on bridge construction.

South Loop 335 (Hollywood):

From Washington Street to Valley View Lane, the speed limit is reduced to 45 mph in both directions.

The on-ramp from Washington Street to westbound Loop 335 has been temporally realigned for widening.

The intersection of South Western Street and Loop 335 is being controlled by temporary traffic signals.

The intersection of South Georgia Street and Loop 335 has a four-way stop condition.

Work continues on the shoulders between Washington and Georgia Streets along Loop 335.

In the event of inclement weather, emergency work or other unexpected events, the following lane closures are subject to change. The traveling public is asked to be mindful of closed lanes, narrowed lanes and construction activity as they drive through these work zones.