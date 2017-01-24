Man Drives Stolen Car through Target Doors to Aid Shoplifter

A man drove his car through the outer front doors of Target on Tuesday evening in an attempt to aid a female shoplifter. Officers with the Amarillo Police Department responded to the Target Store at 8201 West I-40 on what was initially reported as a hit and run. In fact, it was a shoplifting turned aggravated assault. Officers say that a store employee had detained the woman on her way out the door with clothes she hadn’t paid for, catching her between the inner and outer set of glass doors. The man drove through the doors to help her flee and she jumped in the truck that had been listed stolen from Albuquerque, New Mexico. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers spotted them east of Amarillo and took the would be Bonnie and Clyde into custody.