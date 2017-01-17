Randall County Junior Livestock Show Continues Tradition this Thursday

All are invited to attend the Randall County Junior Livestock Show this weekend, which officially kicks off on Thursday. The action begins at 5pm at the Randall County Happy State Bank Event Center, located at 1111 Loop 335.

Committee Chairperson, Cara Bradshaw:

The show will run from January 19-21, and the event will be capped off with a premium sale on Monday evening, January 23rd, at the Legacy Hall on the West Texas A&M University campus, with a complimentary reception and steak dinner for potential buyers at 5pm.

Bradshaw: