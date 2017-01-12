31 Vehicles Stolen since January 1st, Amarillo Police Department Explains Why

The Amarillo Police Department have gone out on no less than thirty-one stolen vehicle reports since New Year’s Day. Three were stolen motorcycles, but of the twenty-eight stolen cars, 14 were left running or with their keys inside. We spoke to Officer Jeb Hilton who told us that, while he understands it’s getting cold and you want to keep your cars warm when you run into the store, but you are only conveniencing the thieves.

Hilton:

Seventeen of the thirty-one vehicles stolen have been recovered.

Texas Transportation Code 545.404 states:

(a) Except as provided by Subsection (b), An operator may not leave a vehicle unattended without:

(1) stopping the engine;

(2) locking the ignition;

(3) removing the key from the ignition;

(4) setting the parking brake effectively; and

(5) if standing on a grade, turning the front wheels to the curb or side of the highway.

(b) The requirements of Subsections (a)(1), (2), and (3) do not apply to an operator who starts the engine of a vehicle by using a remote starter or other similar device that:

(1) remotely starts the vehicle’s engine without placing the key in the ignition; and

(2) requires the key to be placed in the ignition or physically present in the vehicle before the vehicle can be operated.

The APD’s Crime Prevention Unit encourages you to ask yourself if a warm car is really worth the chance that it could be gone in 60 seconds.