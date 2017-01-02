Broncos Head Coach Kubiak Steps Down

Denver Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak is stepping down due to health reasons. Kubiak says he feels it’s time to move on. The announcement came Monday after the defending Super Bowl champs wrapped up a 9-and-7 season. Denver missed the playoffs for the first time since 2010, and saw its streak of five straight AFC West Division titles come to an end. The 55-year-old Kubiak went 21-and-11 in two seasons with the Broncos, plus 3-and-0 in the playoffs. He became just the fourth head coach in NFL history to lead a team to a Super Bowl victory in his first season last February.

Denver Broncos general manager and executive vice president of football operations John Elway says they will work quickly to find a new head coach.