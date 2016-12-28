Don’t Drink and Drive: Here’s a list of Taxi Companies for the New Year

With the New Year coming up, we want to remind everyone not to drink and drive. Believe it or not, Amarillo has eleven Taxi services in the city. We have complied a complete list of companies that will be open that night to take you back home after midnight.
- AA Discount Taxi, 806-374-1111
- Airport Taxi Service, 806-358-8350
- AJ’s Taxi Service, 806-444-8622
- Bolton Taxi, 806-236-2240
- Jack & Sons Taxi, 806-626-5015
- JW’s Taxi, 806-444-6487
- Kim’s Taxi, 806-356-7000
- Q&D Preferred Car Service, 806-356-0747
- Rapid Taxi, 806-316-2139
- Taxi Pros, 806-350-7777
- Yellow Cab, 806-371-8294
