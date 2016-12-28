Don’t Drink and Drive: Here’s a list of Taxi Companies for the New Year

With the New Year coming up, we want to remind everyone not to drink and drive. Believe it or not, Amarillo has eleven Taxi services in the city. We have complied a complete list of companies that will be open that night to take you back home after midnight.

AA Discount Taxi, 806-374-1111

Airport Taxi Service, 806-358-8350

AJ’s Taxi Service, 806-444-8622

Bolton Taxi, 806-236-2240

Jack & Sons Taxi, 806-626-5015

JW’s Taxi, 806-444-6487

Kim’s Taxi, 806-356-7000

Q&D Preferred Car Service, 806-356-0747

Rapid Taxi, 806-316-2139

Taxi Pros, 806-350-7777

Yellow Cab, 806-371-8294