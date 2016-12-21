A Turnaround For Butter Trade

U.S. butter has gained a competitive advantage internationally when it comes to the price of butter. And this is big news. For a long time, U.S. butter has been much more expensive than butter from other countries, especially in the case of butter that is sold through the electronic trading market in New Zealand. At different points, U.S. butter was three times more expensive than the New Zealand product. As a result of international price disparities like that, U.S. imports of foreign butter began to rise dramatically. But, as of the afternoon of Tuesday, Dec. 20, the numbers from New Zealand were showing their butter priced at $2.43 a pound, 21 cents above what U.S. butter was priced on the CME. So a major turnaround has occurred on what was once a very tough obstacle for U.S. butter in the international marketplace. KGNC Agribusiness Director James Hunt talked about this development with local dairyman and KGNC contributor Mike Schouten.