10 Years For The Hit-and-Run Death Of Dumas I.S.D. Coach

Kaden Lee Thornburg will spend the next 10 years in prison for the hit and run death of a Dumas Independent School District coach.

He pled guilty Monday for failure to render aid after an accident involving personal injury or death, a second-degree felony.

In September of 2016, Thornburg was driving in Dumas when he hit Ryne Stephen Erickson as he was crossing the road.

Thornburg, age 20, fled the scene of the accident without stopping to help Erickson and left the car he was driving in a field outside of town.

Police found him three hours later and his blood test showed the presence of alcohol, methamphetamine, and cocaine in his system.