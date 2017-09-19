1 Suspect Arrested; 2 Still On The Loose
By David Lovejoy
Sep 19, 2017 @ 9:21 AM
23 year old Joseph Noel Cortez,

The Amarillo Police Department needs your help finding two suspects wanted in a robbery.

Sunday around 10:15 p.m., police responded to a robbery call in the Walmart parking lot at 4215 S. Georgia.

Three men in dark clothing, with covered faces, approached a 2003 Dodge pickup.

Police say one of the men came to the driver’s side window and pointed a handgun at the driver and threatened to kill him.

The driver surrendered the pickup and the suspect drove away. Two other suspects left in another vehicle.

APD Officers working on a witness tip located one of the suspects, 23-year-old Joseph Noel Cortez, in the 36th and S. Polk area.

Police say Cortez had a .380 caliber handgun in his waistband.

He was arrested and booked into the Randall County Jail for aggravated robbery, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

The incident is still under investigation as police search for the other two suspects.

If you have any information about this crime, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400

 

