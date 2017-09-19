$1 Million of Meth Seized by DPS Trooper

The Texas Department of Public Safety seized nearly 12 pounds of methamphetamine after a traffic violation near Conway County Saturday afternoon. DPS Troopers stopped a 2017 Hyundai Elantra traveling east on I-40. The trooper discovered several packages of meth wrapped in cardboard and plastic inside the vehicle.

26-year-old Gilberto Mendoza Corona and 47-year-old Lucila Cruz, both of Eureka, California were arrested and charged with felony possession of a dangerous drug. Both suspects were booked into Carson County jail. The drugs were being transported from Eureka, California to Oklahoma City and were worth more than $1 million.