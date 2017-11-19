$1 Million Dollar Gift For W.T. A&M

Christmas came early to West Texas A&M Friday.

The largest gift in the schools 117-year history was bestowed upon them by Paul Engler and the Paul F. and Virginia J. Engler Foundation.

One million dollars a year for a period of no less than 80 years will benefit the College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences and the College of Business.

WT President Walter Wendler.

Paul Engler said that having his name on a building at the university was not important to him, but that ensuring the future success of the school and students was the goal and added.

The endowment will go towards scholarships, labs and any other financial shortcomings in the programs.