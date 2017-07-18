1 Injured in Bushland Wreck.

A Florida woman is in critical condition after a wreck Tuesday afternoon in Bushland. DPS officials say 20-year-old Courtney Wesolowski was driving south on RM-1061 when 53-year-old Gary Crecelius was driving a John Deere tractor in front of a dump truck and a semi-truck when he attempted to clear traffic behind him. Crecelius attempted to avoid colliding with the tractor and over corrected and lost control of the vehicle crashing the driver side of the car in the front rear end of the semi-truck. She was transported to the hospital but is in stable condition. No one else was injured in the crash.