1 dead, 4 hospitalized after Potter County crash

An Amarillo man is dead and four teenagers were hospitalized after a crash in Potter County. DPS officials say it happened just before 10:00 Wednesday night on Brick Plant Road about 7-miles northwest of Amarillo. 22-year old Anthony Estrada was driving southeast when he failed to negotiate a curve and lost control. The car rolled multiple times, coming to rest upside down in a deep ditch. His four passengers were ejected as no one was wearing a seatbelt. One 18-year old male was airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and the three others were taken to the hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries. Speed is a suspected contributing factor.