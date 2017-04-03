04/03 Sports with Tyler Williams

Texas Rangers

Opening Day is today as the Texas Rangers begin the regular season. Texas opens a three-game series with Cleveland at Globe Life Park. Yu Darvish is the Opening Day starter, and he’ll face Corey Kluber to begin the three-game series. First pitch is at 6 p.m.

Rangers’ third baseman Adrian Beltre will start the season on the disabled list. Beltre has battled a calf injury during spring training and lingering soreness will keep him out of the lineup on Opening Day. The 37-year-old will go on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to Thursday. This will be the first time Beltre has missed Opening Day since 2001.

Houston Astros

Opening Day is today as the Astros begin the regular season. Houston opens a four-game home series with Seattle at Minute Maid Park, and Dallas Keuchel will get the start opposite of Felix Hernandez. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m.

Dallas Mavericks

Harrison Barnes dropped in 31 points as the Mavericks edged the Bucks 109-105 at the Bradley Center. Dirk Nowitzki and J.J. Barea added 17 points apiece for Dallas, which snapped a four-game skid. Yogi Ferrell had 13 points and five assists in the victory. The Mavs visit the Kings tomorrow.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Russell Westbrook secured his 40th triple double, but the Hornets held off the Thunder, 113-101, in Oklahoma City. Kemba Walker put up 29 points for Charlotte, which led by 14 entering the final quarter. Frank Kaminsky the Third added 18 off the bench as the Hornets stay alive in the playoff race. Westbrook posted 40 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists and is one triple-double away from tying Oscar Robertson’s NBA record of 41. OKC fell to 43-and-33.

San Antonio Spurs

Kawhi Leonard led a balanced effort with 25 points as the Spurs held off the Jazz for a 109-103 win at the AT&T Center. Tony Parker netted 21 points, while Jonathon Simmons scored 17 off the bench for the Spurs, who have won seven of their last eight. Pau Gasol posted 13 points and 12 rebounds in the victory. Rudy Gobert recorded 19 points, 14 boards and six blocks to pace the Jazz, who had won their previous three. Boris Diaw also had 19 points on 9-of-9 shooting.

Houston Rockets

The Rockets didn’t have James Harden, Trevor Ariza or Ryan Anderson but still ripped the Suns, 123-116, in Phoenix. Patrick Beverley finished with 26 points, nine assists and eight rebounds for Houston, which ended a three-game slide. Harden had flu-like symptoms, Ariza was excused due to a death in his family, and Anderson is still dealing with an ankle injury. The Rockets host Denver on Wednesday.

Former Rocket Tracy McGrady has been inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. McGrady spent parts of six seasons with the Rockets from 2004-10. He averaged 22.7 points over 303 games in a Houston jersey. Also inducted was Texas Southern alum and longtime Texas high school coach Robert Hughes. He is the all-time winningest high school basketball coach with 1,333 wins.

Dallas Stars

The Stars gave up four third period goals as they lost to the Lightning, 6-3, last night in Tampa. Gemel Smith and Jason Spezza scored in the second for Dallas, and Brett Ritchie added a third-period goal. Kari Lehtonen made 19 saves in defeat. The Stars host the Coyotes on Tuesday.

NCAA Championship Game

The Gonzaga Bulldogs meet the North Carolina Tar Heels tonight in the NCAA championship game at University of Phoenix Stadium. The Bulldogs beat South Carolina 77-73 on Saturday to advance. The Tar Heels edged Oregon 77-76 to advance. The Zags are seeking their first-ever title, while UNC is in search of its sixth.

South Carolina Women Win First-Ever NCAA Title

The University of South Carolina women’s basketball team is celebrating its first-ever national championship. The Gamecocks knocked off Mississippi State 67-55 in the title game in Dallas. A’ja Wilson was named the Final Four MVP for South Carolina.