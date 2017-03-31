03/31 Sports with Tyler Williams

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks make the second stop on their five-game road trip tonight in Memphis against the Grizzlies. Dallas opened the trek with a 121-118 loss in New Orleans on Wednesday. The Mavs sit at 31-and-43 on the year.

The Mavericks are locking up forward Jarrod Uthoff. The team has signed Uthoff to a multi-year contract. He originally joined the Mavs on a pair of 10-day contracts.

Houston Rockets

The surging Trail Blazers continued their postseason push with a 117-107 win over the Rockets in Portland. James Harden had 30 points and eight boards for Houston, which has lost its last two. The Rockets were just 8-of-34 from three-point range in defeat. The Rockets visit the Warriors tonight before wrapping up their three-game road trip Sunday in Phoenix.

Dallas Stars

The Bruins blanked the Stars, 2-0, last night in Boston. Antti Niemi made 22 saves for Dallas, which has already been eliminated from playoff contention. The Stars visit Carolina tomorrow before wrapping up their five-game road trip Sunday in Tampa.

Texas Rangers

The Rangers host the Kansas City Royals tonight in an exhibition at Globe Life Park. The teams will meet again tomorrow to wrap up spring play. The Rangers begin the regular-season Monday at home against the Cleveland Indians.

The Rangers are locking up second baseman Rougned Odor [[ ROOG-ned oh-DORE ]] to a six-year contract. The deal was officially announced on Thursday. Multiple outlets reported last weekend the pact is worth 49.5-million dollars with a club option for 2023 that would make it worth 62-million. Odor batted .271 last year with 33 homers, 89 runs, 88 RBI and 14 stolen bases.

Houston Astros

The Astros outslugged the Cubs, 8-6, in an exhibition game at Minute Maid Park. Josh Reddick and Jose Altuve homered in the victory. The teams rematch today in their final exhibition game. The Astros open the regular-season Monday against Seattle.

Texas Christian University

TCU is celebrating its first NIT title in school history. The Horned Frogs scored the game’s first 10 points and never trailed in an 88-56 trouncing of Georgia Tech in the championship game at Madison Square Garden. Kenrich Williams had 25 points and 12 rebounds in the victory.

Final Four

The Final Four tips off tomorrow in Phoenix. Top-seeded Gonzaga will clash with seventh-seeded South Carolina in the first game at 6:09 p.m. Eastern at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Fellow number-one seed North Carolina faces third-seeded Oregon in the other national semifinal at 8:49 p.m. The winners will meet in the national championship game on Monday.