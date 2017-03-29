03/29 Sports with Tyler Williams

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks begin a five-game road trip tonight in New Orleans against the Pelicans. Dallas will also visit Memphis, Milwaukee, Sacramento and LA. The Mavs have lost four of six to dip to 31-and-42 on the season.

Houston Astros

A triple-double by James Harden went for naught as the Rockets lost 113-106 to the Warriors at the Toyota Center. Harden had 24 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists for Houston, which had its winning streak stopped at four. The Rockets begin a three-game road trip tomorrow in Portland.

Texas Rangers

The Rangers won their third straight one-run game, 4-3, over the Rockies in Scottsdale. Joey Gallo homered and knocked in two for Texas. A.J. Griffin tossed five-and-a-third innings of two-run ball for the win. The Rangers play the Royals today in their final spring game in Arizona. They will host Kansas City at Globe Life Park on Friday and Saturday to wrap up the exhibition slate.

Houston Astros

Brian McCann hit a two-run homer as the Astros hammered the Marlins 7-3 in Jupiter. Dallas Keuchel gave up three runs in four-and-two-thirds innings. The Astros face the Marlins today in their final spring game in Florida. They host the Cubs tomorrow and Friday in exhibitions at Minute Maid Park.

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys are locking up veteran tight end Jason Witten with a four-year contract extension. ESPN reports the deal is worth a maximum value of 29.6-million-dollars. Witten was entering the final year of his current contract. The 34-year-old posted 69 catches for 673 yards and three touchdowns while playing in all 16 games for the 13th consecutive season in 2016.

Dallas Stars

The Stars surrendered three goals in the third period and lost 4-1 to the Canadiens in Montreal. Curtis McKenzie scored unassisted in the first period for Dallas, which had won three of its previous four games. The Stars are out of playoff contention. They skate in Boston tomorrow.

TCU Tops UCF In NIT Semifinals

TCU is in the NIT championship game. Vladimir Brodziansky scored 19 points as the Horned Frogs foiled UCF 68-53 in the semifinals in New York. Kenrich Williams added 14 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists for TCU, which will take on Georgia Tech in the title game tomorrow.