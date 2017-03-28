03/28 Sports with Tyler Williams

Raiders Move To Las Vegas Approved

NFL team owners have voted to approve the Oakland Raiders plan to move to Las Vegas. The vote came during the Annual League Meeting in Phoenix yesterday, and passed 31-1. Dolphins owner Stephen Ross was the only vote against the move. The Raiders won’t leave for Sin City until at least 2020, when their new domed stadium will be complete. The team holds one-year lease options at Oakland County Coliseum for the next two years.

Dallas Mavericks

Russell Westbrook hit a jumper with seven seconds left as the Thunder rallied for a 92-91 win over the Mavericks in Dallas. Westbrook finished with 37 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for his 37th triple-double of the season. Oklahoma City ended the game on a 14-0 run to wipe out a 91-78 deficit and pull out the win. Wesley Matthews and Nerlens Noel each had 15 points for the Mavs, who have lost three of their last four to fall to 31-and-42.

San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs opened up a 24-point halftime lead as they crushed the Cavaliers, 103-74, in San Antonio. Kawhi [[ kah-WHY ]] Leonard finished with 25 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Spurs, who used a balanced effort to get the win. A total of 13 Spurs played at least 11 minutes, and Leonard played a team-high 30. The Spurs improved to 57-and-16, two games behind Golden State for first in the West.

Houston Rockets

The Rockets face off with the Golden State Warriors tonight at the Toyota Center. Houston is riding a four-game win streak and is third in the West with a 51-and-22 record. The Rockets are eight games behind the Warriors for first place. Houston visits the Blazers on Thursday before traveling to Oakland to face the Warriors on Friday. Tonight’s tip is at 7 p.m.

Texas Rangers

The Rangers held off a late rally as they edged the Rockies, 6-5, in Surprise, Arizona. Robinson Chirinos went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a run and an RBI. Preston Claiborne earned the relief win. The teams rematch today in Scottsdale.

Houston Astros

Collin McHugh got chased as the Cardinals clipped the Astros, 3-2, in West Palm Beach, Florida. McHugh gave up five hits and three runs over one-and-two-thirds innings to take the loss. The ‘Stros face the Marlins today. Opening Day is Monday at Minute Maid Park versus the Mariners.