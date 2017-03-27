03/27 Sports with Tyler Williams

NCAA Final Four

The Final Four field is set. North Carolina South Carolina Oregon and Gonzaga all punched their tickets to the national semifinals on Saturday April 1st athe University Of Phoenix on Arizona.

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks play host to the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight. Dallas sits at 31-and-41 on the year. The Mavs have 10 games left and are three-and-a-half games out of the eighth seed in the West.

Oklahoma City Thunder / Houston Rockets

Four different Rockets eclipsed 22 points as they outlasted the Thunder, 137-125, in Houston. Lou Williams scored 31, Trevor Ariza and Eric Gordon each put up 24 and James Harden added 22 plus 12 assists. The Rockets shot 20-of-39 from beyond the arc. Houston improved to 51-and-22. Russell Westbrook notched yet another triple-double for OKC, recording 39 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds. Enes Kanter added 23 points as the Thunder fell to 41-and-31.

Texas Rangers

Cole Hamels tossed five frames of one-run ball as the Rangers slipped past the Dodgers, 3-2, in Surprise, Arizona. Hamels earned his first win of the spring. Mike Napoli belted a home run for Texas. The Rangers host the Rockies today.

The Rangers are locking up second baseman Rougned Odor [[ ROOG-ned oh-DORE ]] to a big contract. Multiple reports state Texas and Odor has agreed to a six-year deal worth 49.5-million dollars. The 23-year-old batted .271 last year with 33 homers, 89 runs, 88 RBI, and 14 stolen bases. He made headlines last year after punching Toronto’s Jose Bautista during an on-field scuffle. Odor served an eight-game suspension for the brawl.

Houston Astros

Joe Musgrove tossed five frames of one-run ball as the Astros knocked off the Nationals, 5-1, in West Palm Beach. Musgrove improved to 3-and-0 this spring. Jake Marisnick and Marwin Gonzalez went deep in the win. The Astros face the Cardinals today.

Dallas Stars

Tyler Seguin scored the winning goal 20 seconds into overtime as the Stars nipped the Devils, 2-1, in Newark. Ales Hemsky’s power-play goal in the third period tied the game at one. Kari Lehtonen made 20 saves for the Stars, who have won three-of-four. Dallas visits Montreal tomorrow.

Houston Texans

The Houston Texans look to be the only playing option left for Tony Romo. ESPN’s Jeff Darlington reports that Romo will either join the Texans or retire. The Broncos are reportedly no longer pursuing Romo. The Cowboys were going to release Romo, but are now seeking some form of compensation.

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys are shoring up their offensive line by signing tackle Byron Bell. The 28-year-old started all 16 games for Tennessee in 2015, but missed all of last season with a dislocated ankle. Dallas needs depth after tackle Doug Free retired and guard Ronald Leary signed with the Denver Broncos.