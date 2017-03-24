03/24 Sports with Tyler Williams

Dallas Mavericks

Harrison Barnes’ jumper with 1:08 left in the fourth quarter held up as the Mavericks edged the Clippers 97-95 at American Airlines Center. Barnes finished with 21 points and Seth Curry dropped in 23 for the Mavs, who sit three games behind Denver for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference. The Mavs host Toronto tomorrow.

Oklahoma City Thunder

LaMarcus Aldridge posted 23 points and eight rebounds to help the Spurs defeat the Grizzlies, 97-90, at the AT&T Center. Kawhi Leonard chipped in 19 points and Patty Mills had 15 off the bench. The Spurs have won three in-a-row and sit two games back of the Warriors for the top seed in the Western Conference.

Houston Rockets

The Rockets will resume their four-game homestand tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Toyota Center. Houston opened the stand with a 125-124 win over Denver on Monday. The Rockets remain third in the Western Conference with a 49-and-22 record.

Dallas Stars

Artemi Panarin scored the winning goal in the shootout as the Blackhawks slipped past the Stars 3-2 in Chicago. Ales Hemsky scored twice for Dallas, which has lost five of seven. The Stars host the Sharks tonight before heading out on their final road trip of the season, a five-game trek that starts Sunday in New Jersey.

Texas Rangers

Dillon Gee was tagged for seven runs, four earned, in three-and-a-third innings as the Rangers lost to the Dodgers 10-2 in Surprise. Drew Robinson belted a two-run homer in defeat. The Rangers host the Padres today in Surprise.

Houston Rockets

Coming off their final off day of the spring, the Astros are back on the diamond today taking on the New York Mets in Port St. Lucie. Charlie Morton will get the start for the Astros.

NCAA

The third-seeded Baylor Bears battle seventh-seeded South Carolina tonight in the Sweet 16 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Baylor advanced with an 82-78 win over USC on Sunday. The Gamecocks knocked off second-seeded Duke 88-81 to move on. The winner will play either Florida or Wisconsin in the Elite Eight on Sunday.

Scott Pera is being promoted to head men’s basketball coach at Rice University. Pera replaces Mike Rhoades, who left the program for VCU after three seasons. Pera has served as associate head coach for the last three years under Rhoades. Before that, he spent two seasons at Penn and six years at Arizona State. He helped recruit Rockets star James Harden to ASU.