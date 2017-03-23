03/23 Sports with Tyler Williams

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks continue their four-game homestand tonight against the Los Angeles Clippers at American Airlines Center. Dallas opened the stand with a 112-87 loss to the Warriors on Tuesday. The Mavs fell to 30-and-40 and now sit three-and-a-half behind Denver for the eighth and final playoff spot in the West.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Russell Westbrook had 18 points, 11 rebounds and 14 assists as the Thunder raced past the 76ers 122-97 in Oklahoma City. Westbrook was 6-of-6 from the floor, 6-of-6 from the free-throw line and played less than 30 minutes. It was his 35th triple-double of the season. Reserve Enes Kanter scored a Thunder-high 24 points. Oklahoma City is 6-and-1 in its last seven games.

Houston Rockets

The Rockets will resume their four-game homestand tomorrow night against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Toyota Center. Houston opened the stand with a 125-124 win over Denver on Monday. The Rockets remain third in the Western Conference with a 49-and-22 record.

Dallas Stars

The Stars are in Chicago to battle the Blackhawks tonight. Dallas will then host San Jose tomorrow before heading back out on a five-game road swing. The Stars have won two of three after Monday’s 1-0 victory over the Sharks.

Texas Rangers

James Loney drove in two runs to help the Rangers beat the Angels 7-4 in Cactus League action from Tempe. Texas is 11-and-14 this spring. They play the Dodgers tonight.

Houston Astros

Dallas Keuchel tossed five innings of two-run ball as the Astros doubled up the Twins 8-4 in West Palm Beach. Yuli Gurriel smacked a three-run homer and George Springer added a solo shot and drove in two for Houston. The Astros have today off. They will take on the Mets tomorrow in Port St. Lucie.

World Baseball Classic

The United States is celebrating its first-ever World Baseball Classic championship. Team USA shut out Puerto Rico 8-0 in the title game at Dodger Stadium. Marcus Stroman allowed just one hit in six-plus innings for the win. Ian Kinsler got the offense started with a two-run homer in third inning. Andrew McCutchen had a pair of RBI singles and Brandon Crawford singled in two for the Americans.

NCAA

The third-seeded Baylor Bears battle seventh-seeded South Carolina tomorrow in the Sweet 16 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Baylor advanced with an 82-78 win over USC on Sunday. The Gamecocks knocked off second-seeded Duke 88-81 to move on. The winner will play either Florida or Wisconsin in the Elite Eight on Sunday.