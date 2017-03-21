03/21 Sports with Tyler Williams

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks open up a four-game homestand tonight against the Golden State Warriors at American Airlines Center. The Clippers, Raptors and Thunder will also come to town during the stand. The Mavs sit at 30-and-39, two-and-a-half games behind Denver for the eighth and final playoff spot in the West. The Warriors lead the NBA at 55-and-14.

Oklahoma City Thunder

The Warriors beat the Thunder 111-95 in Oklahoma City. Russell Westbrook was 4-of-16 from the field with five turnovers. The Thunder had a five-game winning streak snapped.

Houston Rockets

James Harden’s finger roll with 2.4 seconds left was the difference as the Rockets took down the Nuggets, 125-124, in Houston. Harden finished with 39 points, 11 assists, seven rebounds and four steals for the Rockets, who have won five of their past six games. Eric Gordon scored 18 points off the bench. The Rockets are third in the Western Conference at 49-and-22 and have already clinched a playoff spot. They’ll host New Orleans on Friday.

Dallas Stars

Kari Lehtonen made 30 saves as the Stars shut out the Sharks 1-0 in Dallas. Curtis McKenzie scored the only goal in the second period. Dallas is 2-and-4 in its last six games. The Stars travel to Chicago on Thursday.

Texas Rangers

Christian Bethancourt’s solo homer in the bottom of the ninth gave the Padres a 3-2 win over the Rangers. Nomar Mazara and Ryan Rua plated runs in the first for Texas. Nick Martinez allowed only one run in five-and-a-third innings. The Rangers host the White Sox today in Surprise.

Houston Astros

Houston’s four-run lead didn’t hold up as the Cardinals dropped the Astros, 12-6, in Grapefruit League action in Florida. The Astros led by four after three frames before St. Louis got hot. Reliever Framber Valdez gave up four runs over two frames to take the loss. The Astros face the Marlins today.

NCAA

The Baylor Bears open up Sweet 16 action on Friday as they face seventh-seeded South Carolina on Friday in New York City. The third-seeded Bears beat New Mexico State and USC to advance. Baylor is 27-and-7 on the seasons.

UT Arlington is moving on to the quarterfinals of the NIT after beating Akron, 85-69. Kaelon Wilson had 18 points for the Mavericks, who will host Cal State Bakersfield in the quarters. Meanwhile, TCU hosts Richmond tonight in the quarterfinals.

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys are bringing back quarterback Kellen Moore. The ‘Boys have re-signed Moore to an undisclosed contract. Moore will serve as the backup to Dak Prescott with Tony Romo expected to be traded or released. Moore missed all of last season after fracturing his fibula during the first week of training camp. The 27-year-old has spent the last two seasons in Dallas.