03/20 Sports with Tyler Williams

Dallas Mavericks

J.J. Barea went on a personal 9-0 run in the fourth quarter to help the Mavericks pull away from the Nets, 111-104, at the Barclays Center. Barea’s burst came while Dallas held a 94-92 lead in the fourth. He finished with 20 points, and Dirk Nowitzki had 23 plus nine rebounds. Harrison Barnes added 19 points as Dallas moved to 30-and-39. The Mavs host the Warriors tomorrow.

San Antonio Spurs

Pau Gasol put up 22 points and nine rebounds off the bench to help the Spurs dominate the Kings, 118-102, at the AT&T Center. San Antonio outscored Sacramento 78-to-47 during the middle two quarters. The Spurs are 53-and-16, two games behind the Warriors for the top seed in the Western Conference.

Houston Rockets

The Rockets face off with the Nuggets again tonight at Toyota Center. Houston traveled to Denver and beat the Nuggets, 109-105, on Saturday. The Rockets have won four of their past five games and sit at 48-and-22 on the year. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.

Dallas Stars

The Stars look to break out of a funk as the San Jose Sharks come to town tonight. Dallas has lost four of its past five games and is sixth in the Central Division with 66 points. San Jose leads the Pacific with 91 points. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m.

Texas Rangers

Eddie Gamboa earned the win with five innings of work as the Rangers downed the Mariners, 3-2, in Cactus League play in Arizona. Carlos Gomez drilled a two-run homer and Ryan Rua added a solo shot for Texas. The Rangers face the Padres today.

Houston Astros

Jandel Gustave took the loss and blew the save as the Astros fell to the Yankees, 6-4, in Grapefruit League action in Florida. Gustave gave up one hit, three walks and three runs in the top of the ninth. Lance McCullers gave up five hits and two runs over three-and-two-thirds innings of work. Houston plays St. Louis today.

NCAA Tournament

Baylor is still alive in the NCAA Tournament, while SMU has been eliminated. The third-seeded Bears defeated USC, 82-78, last night to advance to the Sweet 16. Baylor will face seventh-seeded South Carolina on Friday in New York. SMU fell to USC in the first round Friday by a score of 66-65. The Mustangs end the season at 30-and-5.

NIT Roundup

Both UT-Arlington and Texas Christian are still alive in the National Invitational Tournament. TCU defeated Iowa 94-92 in overtime last night to advance to the quarterfinals. The Horned Frogs host Richmond tomorrow. UT-Arlington faces off with Akron today at the College Park Center in second-round action.