03/17 Sports with Tyler Williams

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks make the third stop on their four-game road trip tonight in Philadelphia. Dallas has split the first two games following Wednesday’s 112-107 win in Washington. The Mavs are 29-and-38, three-and-a-half games out of a playoff spot. The Sixers are 24-and-43.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Russell Westbrook posted his 34th triple-double of the season in the Thunder’s 123-102 rout of the Raptors in Toronto. Westbrook put up 24 points, 10 rebounds and 16 assists. Victor Oladipo netted 23 points in OKC’s fourth straight win.

Houston Rockets

The Rockets begin a brief two-game road trip tonight in New Orleans against the Pelicans. They will visit Denver tomorrow before hosting the Nuggets on Monday. The Rockets have won three in-a-row to move to 47-and-21. Houston remains third in the Western Conference. The Pelicans are 27-and-41.

Texas Rangers

Following an off day, the Rangers are back in action today with a pair of games. Mike Hauschild will start against the Angels in Surprise this afternoon, while the rest of the squad will play the Indians tonight at the Alamodome in San Antonio. A.J. Griffin will get the ball.

Houston Astros

After an off-day, the Astros play a pair of split-squad games today. Part of the team will face the Red Sox in Fort Myers, while the rest of the squad will host the Braves in West Palm Beach. Houston is 6-and-10 in Grapefruit League play after Wednesday’s 8-2 win over the Nationals.

NCAA Tournament

The NCAA Tournament continues today with 16 more games on the slate. SMU, Baylor and Texas Southern begin their runs in the NCAA Tournament today in Tulsa. The Mustangs earned the sixth-seed in the East Region and will take on USC. Baylor earned the third-seed in the East and meets New Mexico State. Texas Southern is the 16th-seed in the South Region and will take on top-seeded North Carolina in Greenville, South Carolina.