03/16 Sports with Tyler Williams

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks piled up 39 points in the final quarter as they pulled away from the Wizards, 112-107, in Washington, D.C. Dirk Nowitzki netted 10 of his 20 points in the fourth to hold off the Wiz. Harrison Barnes posted 22 points and nine rebounds in the win as Dallas moved to 29-and-38. The Mavs are 29-and-38. They play tomorrow at Philadelphia.

San Antonio Spurs

LaMarcus Aldridge’s return did nothing to deter his former team as the Blazers bounced the Spurs, 110-106, in San Antonio. Aldridge, who missed two games with heart arrhythmia, had 19 points for San Antonio. Kawhi Leonard led the Spurs with 34 points, nine rebounds, six assists, two blocks and three steals in a busy performance.

Houston Rockets

James Harden collected his 17th triple-double of the season with 18 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists as the Rockets thrashed the Lakers 139-100 in Houston. Lou Williams scored 30 points for Houston, which won its third straight. The Lakers just dealt Williams to the Rockets three weeks ago. The Rockets won their third straight game and visit the Pelicans tomorrow night.

Dallas Stars

The Stars resume their four-game road trip tonight in Vancouver against the Canucks. Dallas has lost the first two on the trek by a combined score of 12-2. The Stars have lost three straight overall.

Texas Rangers

Jared Hoying plated the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Rangers outslugged the Indians 10-9 in Surprise. Jason Martinson homered and knocked in four for Texas. Starter Nick Martinez was tagged for seven runs in just two-and-two-thirds innings. The teams rematch tomorrow.

Houston Astros

The Astros are off today before playing twice tomorrow in split-squad action. Houston will send a squad to face the Red Sox in Fort Myers, while another team of Astros will host the Braves in West Palm Beach. Their final game in Florida is on March 29th. The Astros will face the World Series champion Chicago Cubs in a pair of exhibition games at Minute Maid Park on March 30th and 31st.

NCAA Tounament

The Round of 64 action for the NCAA Tournament begins today. SMU and Baylor are in action tomorrow in the NCAA Tournament. The Mustangs earned the sixth-seed in the East Region and will take on USC tomorrow in Tulsa. Baylor earned the third-seed in the East and meets New Mexico State also tomorrow in Tulsa. Texas Southern is the 16th-seed in the South Region and will take the court tomorrow in Greenville, South Carolina against top-seeded North Carolina.