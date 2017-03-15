03/15 Sports with Tyler Williams

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks resume their four-game road trip tonight in D.C. against the Wizards. Dallas opened the trek with a 100-78 loss in Toronto on Monday. The Mavs sit at 28-and-38 on the season, three-and-a-half games behind the Nuggets for the eighth and final playoff spot in the West.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Russell Westbrook notched his 33rd triple-double of the season as the Thunder beat the Nets 122-104 at the Barclays Center. He finished with 25 points, 12 rebounds and 19 assists for OKC, which outscored Brooklyn 60-to-42 in the second half. Victor Oladipo added 21 points as the Thunder won their third straight.

Houston Rockets

The Rockets play host to the Lakers tonight at the Toyota Center. Houston has won back-to-back games over the Bulls and Cavaliers to improve to 46-and-21 on the season. That’s good for third place in the Western Conference. The Lakers have lost their last two and are last in the West at 20-and-47.

Dallas Stars

The Stars fell behind 3-0 early in the second and never recovered in a 7-1 loss to the Oilers in Edmonton. Brett Ritchie had the lone Dallas goal to make it 3-1 in the second. The Stars dropped their third in a row. They continue their four-game road trip tomorrow in Vancouver.

Texas Rangers

Chi Chi Gonzalez was rocked for eight runs, including seven earned, in two-and-two-thirds innings as the Rangers were roughed up by the Diamondbacks 12-0 in Scottsdale. Catcher Jose Trevino doubled for the only Texas extra-base hit. The Rangers host the Indians today.

Houston Astros

Lance McCullers allowed two runs in three innings of work as the Astros lost to the Mets 2-1 in West Palm Beach. Brian McCann homered for Houston’s only run. The Astros host the Nationals today.

NCAA Tournament

SMU and Baylor are preparing for the NCAA Tournament. The Mustangs earned the sixth-seed in the East Region and will take on tomorrow’s winner between USC and Providence on Friday in Tulsa. Baylor earned the third-seed in the East and meets New Mexico State also Friday in Tulsa.