03/14 Sports with Tyler Williams

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks were outscored by 23 points over the final three quarters and lost 100-78 at Toronto. Harrison Barnes had 18 points and Dirk Nowitzki added 17 for Dallas, which fell to 28-and-38. The Mavs continue their four-game road trip tomorrow in Washington.

San Antonio Spurs

Kawhi Leonard scored 31 points as the Spurs defeated the Hawks 107-99 in San Antonio. Pau Gasol contributed 13 points and 10 boards off the bench. The Spurs won for the 11th time in 12 games to tie the Warriors for the best record in the NBA at 52-and-14.

Houston Rockets

The Rockets play host to the Lakers tomorrow at the Toyota Center. Houston is 46-and-21 on the year, good for third in the Western Conference. The Rockets open a brief road trip this weekend, with games in New Orleans on Friday and Denver on Saturday.

Texas Rangers

The Rangers roughed up Jeff Samardzija for seven runs in less than four innings in a 7-1 win over the Giants in Surprise. Carlos Gomez belted a grand slam for Texas. Yu Darvish pitched into the fourth inning for the win. The Rangers play the D’backs in Scottsdale today.

Houston Astros

The Astros gave up three runs in the sixth inning as they fell to the Cardinals, 6-3, in Grapefruit League action. Ashur Tolliver gave up two hits and two runs to take the loss for Houston. Colin Moran drilled a two-run double in defeat. The Astros take on the Mets today.

NCAA

The NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament tips off today with First Four action. Baylor is a three-seed in the East Region and will play New Mexico State on Friday in Tulsa. SMU earned the sixth-seed in the East Region and will take on tomorrow’s winner between USC and Providence on Friday in Tulsa.

DeMarcus Ware Retires

Pass rusher DeMarcus Ware is calling it a career. The 35-year-old free agent made the announcement on Twitter. Ware racked up 138 and-a-half sacks in 12 seasons between the Cowboys and Denver Broncos. The nine-time Pro Bowler led the NFL in sacks twice, including 20 in 2008. He finishes his career eighth on the all-time sacks list.

Houston Texans

The Texans have quieted down on the free agent market, with no big name signings in recent days. Former Houston safety Don Jones agreed to a deal with the 49ers, while outside linebacker John Simon signed with the division-rival Colts. In quarterback news, the Texans are believed to still be interested in Tony Romo, but don’t want to work a trade with the Cowboys. It was previously reported that Dallas was going to release Romo, but now wants some form of compensation.