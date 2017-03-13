03/13 Sports with Tyler Williams

NCAA Men’s Basketball

SMU and Baylor are each going to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. The Mustangs won the AAC Tournament title yesterday with a win over Cincinnati and earned the sixth-seed in the East Region. Baylor earned a three-seed in the East Region and will take the floor in Tulsa on Friday against New Mexico State.

Texas Christian and UT-Arlington have each earned bids to the National Invitational Tournament. TCU is a four-seed and takes on Fresno State on Wednesday. The Mavericks earned a six-seed and face BYU, also on Wednesday.

The Houston Cougars have earned a bid to the National Invitational Tournament. UH is a two seed and takes on Akron at home on Wednesday. The Cougars are 21-and-10 on the season.

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks open a four-game road trip as they visit the Raptors tonight in Toronto. Dallas is 28-and-37 following Saturday’s loss to Phoenix. The Mavs will also visit the Wizards, 76ers and Nets. Tip-off is at 6:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder are at home tomorrow taking on the Brooklyn Nets. Tip-off is at 6:30

San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs are on the road today taking on the Hawks in Atlanta. Tip-off is at 7pm

Houston Rockets

James Harden recorded a triple-double as the Rockets dropped the Cavaliers, 117-112, in Houston. Harden finished with 38 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds as Houston pulled away down the stretch. Ryan Anderson added 16 points in the win. The Rockets host Pistons tomorrow.

Dallas Stars

The Sharks took down the Stars, 5-1, in San Jose last night. Remi Elie scored his first career goal in the first period for Dallas. Kari Lehtonen gave up three goals on eight shots before getting replaced with Antti Niemi. The Stars visit the Oilers tomorrow.

Texas Rangers

The Rangers gave up eight runs in the sixth inning but held on to down the White Sox, 10-8, in Glendale, Arizona. Cesar Puello drilled the go-ahead three-run homer in the eighth inning. Drew Robinson and Will Middlebrooks also went deep in the win. The Rangers face the Giants today.

Houston Astros

The Astros got all their offense from an A.J. Reed grand slam in a 5-4 loss to the Nationals in West Palm Beach. Dallas Keuchel tossed three shutout innings for Houston. The Astros face the Cardinals today.

Houston Texans

The Texans are holding on to tight end Ryan Griffin. The two sides agreed to a three-year, nine-million dollar deal. Griffin caught 50 passes for 442 yards and two scores for Houston last year. Griffin was originally a sixth-round pick by the Texans in 2013.

Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys offensive tackle Doug Free is hanging up his cleats. ESPN reports that Free has decided to retire at the age of 33. Free was a fourth-round pick by Dallas in 2007 and has started 114 of 124 career games. He has missed only five games since 2010 and helped anchor the NFL’s best offensive line the past two seasons.

Wide receiver Terrance Williams will stay in Dallas. The Cowboys re-signed Williams to a four-year, 17-million-dollar deal on Friday, with nine-and-a-half million guaranteed. Williams was a third-round pick by Dallas in 2013, and has caught 177 passes for 2,791 yards and 20 touchdowns over the past four seasons.

The Tony Romo saga is still playing out. NBC Sports reports that the Cowboys are adamant on getting a draft pick for Romo, while the quarterback wants his outright release. Top candidates for Romo’s services include the Texans and Broncos.