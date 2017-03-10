03/10 Sports with Tyler Williams

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys are now looking to trade veteran quarterback Tony Romo. NFL Network reports Dallas would like to work out a deal instead of releasing him The Broncos and Texans are widely considered to be potential landing spots for the 14-year veteran. Romo appeared in just one game last season due to a fractured back he suffered during the preseason.

The Cowboys didn’t add any free-agent pieces on the first day of signing. Dallas did re-sign wide receiver Brice Butler to a reported one-year contract. Meanwhile former Cowboys guard Ronald Leary has inked a four-year, 35-million-dollar deal with the Denver Broncos.

Houston Texans

The Houston Texans are parting ways with last season’s big free agency pickup. The Browns have acquired quarterback Brock Osweiler, a 2018 second-round draft pick and 2017 sixth-round pick from the Texans. The move comes almost a year to the day Osweiler inked a four-year, 72-million-dollar free agent contract with Houston. He struggled in his lone season with the Texans, throwing for 2,957 yards, 15 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in 15 games.

The Texans are losing free agent cornerback A.J. Bouye . He inked a five-year 67.5-million-dollar deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Bouye notched 63 tackles, 16 passes defensed and one interception in 15 games last season. He spent his first four years in Houston, and has six picks in 50 career games. Safety Quintin Demps also has a new home after signing a deal with the Chicago Bears.

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks seek their fourth straight win as they host the lowly Brooklyn Nets tonight. Dallas is 27-and-36 on the year and owns consecutive wins over the Grizzlies, Thunder and Lakers. Brooklyn is an NBA-worst 11-and-52 on the year. The Mavs are a game-and-a-half behind Denver for the final playoff spot in the West.

Oklahoma City Thunder / San Antonio Spurs

Russell Westbrook recorded his NBA-best 31st triple-double to help the Thunder past the Spurs 102-92 in Oklahoma City. Westbrook finished with 23 points, 13 rebounds, and 13 assists. He’s tied with Wilt Chamberlain for the second-most triple-doubles in a single season. The Thunder snapped a four-game slide. Kawhi Leonard paced San Antonio with 19 points in defeat. The Spurs had their nine-game winning streak snapped, falling to 50-and-14 overall.

Houston Rockets

The Rockets are back in action tonight as they visit the Bulls in Chicago. Houston has lost two-straight and three of its last five overall. At 44-and-21, they own the third-best record in the Western Conference. The Bulls are 31-and-33. Tip off is slated for 7:00 p.m. at the United Center.

Texas Rangers

Chi Chi Gonzalez was touched for five runs in the second inning and the Rangers went on to lose 6-4 to Venezuela in Surprise. Carlos Gonzalez homered for Venezuela, while Ryan Rua went deep for Texas. The Rangers take on the Dodgers tonight in Glendale.

Houston Astros

The Astros’ pitching staff combined for a four-hit shutout of the Cardinals, 3-0, in Grapefruit League action in Jupiter. Starting pitcher Lance McCullers picked up the win with two innings of scoreless baseball. Houston improved to 4-and-6 in exhibition play. The Astros face the Mets today, 12:10 p.m. first pitch.

NCAA

Texas lost 63-53 to 11th-ranked West Virginia in the Big 12 quarterfinals, while 10th-ranked Baylor was upset 70-64 by Kansas State. Texas A&M lost 66-41 to Vanderbilt in the SEC second round. Today, SMU plays East Carolina in the AAC quarterfinals in Hartford. Desmond Bane hit three free throws in the closing seconds to give TCU an 85-82 upset of top-ranked Kansas in the Big 12 quarterfinals in Kansas City. The Horned Frogs will play Iowa State in today’s semifinals.