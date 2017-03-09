03/09 Sports with Tyler Williams

Dallas Cowboys Tony Romo

The Dallas Cowboys are moving on without veteran quarterback Tony Romo. ESPN reports the ‘Boys will release Romo when the new league year begins today. The 36-year-old appeared in just one game last season due to a fractured back he suffered during the preseason. He eventually lost his starting job to rookie Dak Prescott, who guided the Cowboys to a 13-and-3 mark and a trip to the playoffs. Romo has spent his entire 14-year career in Dallas, where he is the franchise’s all-time leader with 34,183 passing yards and 248 touchdowns.

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks seek their fourth straight win as they host the lowly Brooklyn Nets tomorrow. Dallas is 27-and-36 on the year and owns consecutive wins over the Grizzlies, Thunder and Lakers. Brooklyn is an NBA-worst 11-and-52 on the year. The Mavs are a game-and-a-half behind Denver for the final playoff spot in the West.

Oklahoma City Thunder / San Antonio Spurs

Tonight the 50-13 Spurs are on the road as they take on the 35-29 Oklahoma City Thunder. San Antonio is 2nd in the western conference, the Thunder are 7th.

Houston Rockets

The Jazz handled the Rockets, 115-108, in Houston. James Harden keyed the Rockets with 35 points, but shot 0-for-8 from beyond the arc. Clint Capela added 19 points and 12 rebounds in defeat. The Rockets have lost three of their past five games and visit the Bulls tomorrow night.

Dallas Stars

Kari Lehtonen gave up three goals on 18 shots before getting pulled as the Stars fell to the Senators, 5-2, in Dallas. Antti Niemi replaced him and allowed two goals on five shots. Jason Spezza and Tyler Seguin scored in defeat. The Stars visit the Sharks on Sunday.

Texas Rangers

The Rangers will face Venezuela in exhibition action today in Surprise, Arizona. Texas had last night off after falling to the Rockies on Tuesday. The first pitch is at 2:05 p.m. The Rangers play the Dodgers tomorrow.

Houston Astros

The Astros used a five-run fourth inning to break away from the Mets, 12-2, in Grapefruit League action in West Palm Beach. Teoscar Hernandez and A.J. Reed left the yard for Houston. Charlie Morton tossed three shutout innings to get the win. The Astros face the Cardinals today.

NCAA Men’s Basketball

The Big 12 Tournament tipped off on Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri. Eighth-seeded TCU earned a quarterfinal matchup with top-seeded Kansas on Thursday with an 82-63 first-round win over ninth-seeded Oklahoma. Second-seeded West Virginia draws 10th-seeded Texas after the Longhorns beat seventh-seeded Texas Tech, 61-52. The other two quarterfinal games are fourth-seeded Iowa State versus fifth-seeded Oklahoma State and third-seeded Baylor facing sixth-seeded Kansas State.