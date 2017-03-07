03/07 Sports with Tyler Williams

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks play the third of a five-game homestand tonight as the Los Angeles Lakers come to town. Dallas is 26-and-36 on the year and has won four of its past five games. The Mavs will also face the Netse and Suns on the homestand. Tip-off is tonight at 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder are at thome tonight taking on the Portland Trail Blazers. OKlahoma is 35-28 and is 7th in the west. Tip-off is at 7pm

San Antonio Spurs/Houston Rockets

Kawhi Leonard scored 39 points as the Spurs rallied to beat the Rockets 112-110 in San Antonio. Houston led by 16 points after the first quarter. Leonard outscored James Harden 17-to-4 in the final period as the Spurs extended their winning streak to eight. Harden led the Rockets with 39 points and a dozen assists. Houston lost for just the second time in its last six games.

Texas Rangers

The Rangers’ offense was dry in a 9-0 loss to the Mariners in Peoria, Arizona. A.J. Griffin gave up six hits, six runs and three walks over two-and-two-thirds innings for Texas. The Rangers stranded seven men on base and went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position. The Rangers look to bounce back against the Rockies today. First pitch is at 2:05 p.m.

Houston Astros

For the second straight game, the Astros played to a tie. This time it was 5-5 versus the Red Sox in West Palm Beach, Florida. Chris Devenski tossed three innings of three-run ball for Houston, and Colin Moran drilled the tying homer in the eighth inning. The Astros have today off before facing the Mets tomorrow.

Dallas Stars

Kari Lehtonen racked up 42 saves as the Stars downed the Capitals, 4-2, in Washington, DC. Devin Shore scored in the first, and Radek Faska and Jason Spezza added second period goals. Patrick Sharp lit the lamp in the third as the Stars won their second straight game.

NCAA

There are now seven teams with NCAA Tournament spots locked up. The ACC Tournament begins today, along with other smaller conference tournaments wrapping up.