03/06 Sports with Tyler Williams

Dallas Mavericks/Oklahoma City Thunder

Seth Curry made 10-of-16 shots for 22 points as the Mavericks bounced the Thunder 104-89 at American Airlines Arena. Dirk Nowitzki added 18 and 12 rebounds for Dallas, which has won four-of-five. The Mavs are two games behind the Nuggets for the eighth seed in the Western Conference. Russell Westbrook scored 29 points, but his streak of four consecutive games with 40 or more came to an end. He struggled behind the arc, missing eight of his 10 attempts. Oklahoma City is in the midst of a three-game losing streak.

Houston Rockets/San Antonio Spurs

The Rockets seek their third straight win as they visit the Spurs who are on a 7 game winning streak. Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m.

Dallas Stars

The Stars are on the road tonight as they face the Washington Capitals in DC. Dallas won its last game on Saturday, a 2-1 victory versus Florida. Dallas is 26-29-and-10 on the year. The puck drops at 6 p.m.

Texas Rangers

The Rangers belted three home runs in the seventh and eighth innings as they played to a tie with the Cubs, 9-9, in Surprise, Arizona. Jason Martinson and Jared Hoying each homered in the eighth to tie the game for Texas. Drew Robinson belted a two-run shot in the seventh. The Rangers face the Mariners today, with the first pitch set for 2:10 p.m.

Houston Astros

The Rockets seek their third straight win as they visit the Spurs tonight. Houston dropped the Grizzlies on Saturday and improved to 44-and-19 on the season. The Rockets are third in the West behind the 48-and-13 San Antonio and the Warriors. Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m.

Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is not ruling out Tony Romo’s return to Dallas. Jones told the press at the NFL Scouting Combine that he isn’t closing the door on Romo returning to the team and has not authorized Romo’s agents to seek a new deal elsewhere. Romo’s cap figure is 24.7-million dollars for 2017, but would not be the starter after the emergence of rookie quarterback Dak Prescott. Romo appeared in just one game last season after fracturing his vertebrae in the preseason.