03/03 Sports with Tyler Williams

MLB Rules

Major League Baseball is making some rule changes to help speed up the pace of the game. MLB and the MLB Players Association announced several modifications that have been approved for the 2017 season. Among the changes is the start of a no-pitch intentional walk, a 30-second limit for a manager to decide whether to challenge a play, and a conditional two-minute guideline for replay officials to make a decision on a replay review. This comes as the two sides continue to try and find ways to shorten the length of games.

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks open up a five-game homestand tonight against the Grizzlies at the American Airlines Center. The Thunder, Lakers, Nets and Suns will also visit during the stand. The Mavs are 24-and-36, three-and-a-half games behind Denver for the final playoff spot in the West. Memphis is 36-and-25.

Oklahoma City Thunder

The Trail Blazers avoided a monumental late-game collapse in a 114-109 win against the Thunder at the Moda Center. Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook missed a game-tying three-point attempt with just under 10 seconds left. Westbrook finished with 45 points, his third straight game with over 40. He did have rough night from the field, shooting 12-of-36, but made 6-of-16 threes. The Thunder had a four-game winning streak end.

San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs are on the road tonight as they take on the Pelicans in New Orleans. Tip-off is at 8:30

Houston Rockets

The Rockets are back home to take on the Memphis Grizzlies tomorrow night at the Toyota Center. Houston will then head to San Antonio to play the Spurs on Monday. The Rockets remain third in the Western Conference at 43-and-19. The 36-and-25 Grizzlies are in Dallas tonight before coming to town.

Texas Rangers

Hanser Alberto had two hits and drove in the lone run for the Rangers in a 5-1 loss to the A’s in Mesa. Starter Mike Hauschild allowed three runs, two earned, in two-and-a-third innings. The Rangers host the Mariners today in Surprise.

Houston Astros

Brad Peacock was knocked around for five runs in three innings as the Astros lost 13-1 to the Nationals. Tyler White homered for Houston’s only run. The Astros meet the Mets today in Port St. Lucie.

Dallas Stars

The Stars surrendered four straight goals to blow a 3-1 lead in a 5-4 loss to the Islanders downtown. Jamie Benn had a power-play and shorthanded goal for Dallas, which is sixth in the Central Division with 60 points. The Stars begin a two-game road trip tomorrow in Florida.