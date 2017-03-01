03/01 Sports with Tyler Williams

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks face the Hawks tonight in Atlanta. The team will then return for a five-game homestand starting Friday against Memphis. The Mavs have won two in-a-row to improve to 24-and-35 on the season. The Hawks are 33-and-26.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Russell Westbrook did it all as the Thunder trimmed the Jazz 109-106. Westbrook scored 12 of his 43 points in the final 2:05. He also put up his 30th triple-double of the season with 11 rebounds and 10 assists. OKC has won seven-of-10.

San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs are in Indiana Tonight taking on the Pacers. San Antonio is 2nd in the Western Conference and sit at 45-13 on the season.

Houston Rockets

The Rockets clash with the Clippers tonight in LA. Houston will then return home to face Memphis on Saturday. The Rockets remain third in the West at 42-and-19. The Clippers are fifth at 36-and-23.

Dallas Stars

The Stars scored three times in the third period to pull out a 3-2 win over the Penguins downtown. Brett Ritchie, Jason Spezza and Antoine Roussel rallied Dallas to victory. The Stars have won three-of-four. They wrap up their five-game homestand tomorrow against the Islanders.

Texas Rangers

Nick Martinez tossed two scoreless innings but the Rangers went on to lose to the Diamondbacks 8-4 in Surprise. Jared Hoying and Isiah Kiner-Falefa both homered for Texas, which fell to 1-and-4 in spring play. The Rangers take on the Angels today in Tempe with Martin Perez taking the mound.

Houston Astros

The Astros gave up two runs in the final two innings and lost 4-3 to the Nationals in West Palm Beach. Carlos Beltran homered for Houston, which slipped to 2-and-2 in spring play. Mike Fiers allowed one run in two innings of work. Chris Devenski gets the start today as the Astros host the Marlins.

NFL Combine Continues

The 2017 NFL Scouting Combine is underway in Indianapolis. More than 300 pro prospects will be at Lucas Oil Stadium to be evaluated for the draft. The Texans own the 25th overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft, which starts April 27th in Philadelphia.