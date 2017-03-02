03-02 Sports with Tyler Williams

Dallas Mavericks

The Hawks knocked off the Mavericks 100-95 at Philips Arena. Harrison Barnes had a game-high 25 points for Dallas, which slipped to 24-and-36. Seth Curry added 21 points in the setback. The Mavs open up a five-game homestand tomorrow against Memphis.

San Antonio Spurs

Kawhi Leonard’s jumper with 2.4 seconds left gave the Spurs a 100-99 win over the Pacers. Leonard finished with 31 points and 10 rebounds for San Antonio, which has reeled off five straight wins. Pau Gasol and David Lee dropped in 18 points apiece in the victory.

Houston Rockets

The Rockets nailed 20 three-pointers and three players recorded double-doubles as they crushed the Clippers, 122-103, in Los Angeles. James Harden scored 26 points and Clint Capela and Patrick Beverly had 14 points and 12 assists each. Nene added 16 points and 10 boards as Houston improved to 43-and-19. The Rockets host the Grizzlies on Saturday.

Dallas Stars

The Stars wrap up their five-game homestand tonight against the New York Islanders at American Airlines Center. Dallas is 3-and-1 so far on the stand after Tuesday’s 3-2 win over Pittsburgh. With 60 points, the Stars currently sit seven points behind St. Louis for the final Wild Card spot in the West. The Isles are one point out of the final Wild Card in the East.

The Stars pulled off another trade ahead of yesterday’s deadline. Dallas sent winger Lauri Korpikoski to Columbus in exchange for defenseman Dillon Heatherington. Korpikoski has eight goals and 12 assists in 60 games this season. Heatherington has one goal and five helpers in 38 games with Cleveland of the AHL.

Texas Rangers

The Rangers gave up two runs in the bottom of the ninth and lost 3-2 to the Angels in Tempe. Doug Bernier drove in both runs for Texas. Starter Martin Perez allowed one run in two-and-two-thirds innings of work. The Rangers take on the A’s today in Mesa.

Houston Astros

The Marlins downed the Astros, 9-5, in Grapefruit League action in Florida. Devenski was charged with the loss. A.J. Reed went deep in the eighth inning for Houston, which faces Washington today. The first pitch is at 12:05 p.m.

NFL Salary Cap

The NFL salary cap is set at 167-million-dollars for the 2017 season. That’s a 12-million-dollar increase from last year. It marks the fourth straight season with a jump of at least 10-million.The Cowboys have the least amount of cap space at just over 3.3-million.

NFL Scouting Combine Continues

The NFL Scouting Combine continues today as punters and kickers are scheduled to take the field. Offensive line and running back prospects are scheduled to participate in the bench press, meet with the media, and undergo psychological testing.

Johnny Manziel

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel is telling a judge he needs to get his life in order. Judge Roberto Canas says not everybody gets the opportunity Manziel is getting. Manziel appeared before Judge Canas in Dallas, Tuesday for a hearing in connection with a plea deal for misdemeanor assault. The judge told Manziel he needs to follow the terms of the agreement, and criticized him for not updating the progress of his treatment sooner. Manziel has to complete the terms of the agreement, which includes drug rehab, within a year.