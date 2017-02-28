02/28 Sports with Tyler Williams

Dallas Mavericks

Seth Curry finished with 29 points as the Mavericks held off the Heat, 96-89, in Dallas. Harrison Barnes added 24 points as the Mavs used a 12-0 run to end the game and take the win. Dallas moved to 24-and-35. The Mavs meet the Hawks tomorrow in Atlanta before returning home.

Houston Rockets

The Pacers erased an early 16-point deficit and stunned the Rockets, 117-108, in Houston. James Harden posted 25 points and 12 assists for the Rockets, and Lou Williams scored 28 off the bench. Houston’s 18-2 first quarter lead didn’t hold up as it fell to 42-and-19. The Rockets visit the Clippers tomorrow.

Dallas Stars

The Stars resume their five-game homestand tonight against the Pittsburgh Penguins at American Airlines Center. Dallas is 2-and-1 on the stand after Sunday’s 6-3 loss to Boston. The Stars sit nine points behind St. Louis for the final Wild Card spot in the West with 20 games to play. The Pens are second in the East with 84 points.

The Stars and Canadiens are making a trade ahead of Wednesday’s deadline. The Stars have sent defenseman Jordie Benn to Montreal in exchange for defenseman Greg Pateryn and a 2017 fourth-round draft pick. Benn has recorded two goals and 13 assists in 58 games this season. Pateryn has one goal and five helpers in 24 games with Montreal.

Texas Rangers

The Rangers lost both of their split squad games yesterday. Part of the team fell 3-2 to the Indians in Goodyear, while the rest of the squad lost 5-0 to the Brewers in Surprise. The Rangers host the Diamondbacks today.

Texas Rangers outfielder Josh Hamilton is suffering a comeback setback. The former AL MVP underwent knee surgery, and won’t be able to begin running for six weeks. Hamilton was a non-roster invitee to Rangers spring training, and surgery will keep him sidelined well into the season. The 35-year-old hasn’t played in the majors since 2015. He is making over 28-million-dollars this season, in the final year of a five-year contract. The Los Angeles Angels are paying all but two-million of the deal.

Houston Astros

The Astros used a four-run ninth inning to down the Mets, 5-2, at Tradition Field in Florida. A.J. Reed tied the game with an RBI-single before Anibal Sierra put the Astros up for good after getting walked with the bases loaded. Tony Kemp’s two-run single gave Houston some breathing room and Keegan Yuhl earned the win. The Astros face the Nationals today, with the first pitch scheduled for 12:05 p.m.

West Texas A&M Men’s Basketball

WT Mens Basketball team ended their regular season in Saturday completing the first undefeated season at home in 12 years, beating the No. 3 seed in next week’s Lone Star Conference tournament, along with knocking off the No. 1 ranked team in the South Central Regional.

NFL Scouting Combine

The NFL Scouting Combine takes place this week in Indianapolis. League executives and scouts are gathered to interview and get a first-hand look at top prospects ahead of this year’s NFL Draft. Running backs, offensive linemen, special teams players and place kickers are all due to register and go through orientation today, including medical exams. The first on-field workouts at Lucas Oil Stadium are set for Friday.