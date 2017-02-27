02/27 Sports with Tyler Williams

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks play host the Miami Heat tonight in Dallas. The Mavs improved to 23-and-35 after beating the Pelicans on Saturday. Miami enters at 27-and-32. Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City Thunder

The OKC Thunder are on the road tomorrow as they take on the Utah Jazz. Tip off is at 7pm

San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs pounded the Lakers, 119-98, in Los Angeles. San Antonio led by 16 after the first quarter and cruised to their fourth straight win.

Houston Rockets

The Rockets play host to the Indiana Pacers tonight at the Toyota Center. Houston has won six of its past seven games and is 42-and-18 on the year, good for third in the Western Conference. Tip-off is at 8:30 p.m.

Texas Rangers

Ryan Rua and Andy Ibanez went deep as the Rangers took down the Royals, 6-4, in Cactus League action in Arizona. Yu Darvish threw one-and-two-thirds innings of shutout ball to get the win. The Rangers face the Brewers and Indians in split-squad action today.

Rangers outfielder Josh Hamilton is facing another trip under the knife on his left knee as he attempts a comeback from last season’s reconstructive surgery. The former American League MVP is experiencing discomfort in the knee and may require arthroscopic surgery as soon as Monday, according to the Rangers. There’s speculation he won’t play again, though the Rangers’ assistant GM said the team and Hamilton have yet to have that conversation.

Houston Astros

Max Stassi’s two-run home run put the Astros up for good as they slipped past the Braves, 3-2, in Grapefruit League action in Florida. Reymin Guduan recorded four outs in relief to get the win. Houston faces off with the Mets today. First pitch is at 12:10 p.m.

Dallas Stars

Th Stars gave up two goals in each period as they fell to the Bruins 6-3 at the American Airlines Center. Kari Lehtonen was lit up for all six goals on 28 shots in the setback. The Stars host Pittsburgh tomorrow.